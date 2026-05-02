Colorado Releases 2026 Wildfire Preparedness Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials outline year-round wildfire strategy as dry conditions raise concern across Northern Colorado

Colorado officials say the state is entering 2026 better equipped than ever to respond to wildfires, but they also warn the threat is no longer limited to a single season—a reality that carries direct implications for Northern Colorado communities.

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The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) presented its 2026 Wildfire Preparedness Plan to Jared Polis this week, outlining a coordinated, statewide approach to prevention, detection, and response. The plan comes as Colorado faces continued dry conditions and increasing year-round fire risk.

(Photo courtesy Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control)

State leaders emphasized that wildfire is now a constant concern rather than a seasonal one, requiring ongoing readiness. For residents in Larimer and Weld counties—where grasslands, foothills, and urban edges meet—this means heightened awareness and preparedness year-round.

Governor Polis said the plan reflects a strong commitment to protecting communities and forests, including the launch of a Mountain Pine Beetle Outbreak Task Force to reduce fuel sources in vulnerable areas. Officials highlighted expanded firefighting capabilities, including aircraft, ground crews, and advanced detection tools designed to identify fires early and limit their spread.

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DFPC Director Mike Morgan said the strategy focuses on keeping fires small and minimizing impacts through rapid response and coordination with local, state, and federal partners. Technologies such as multi-mission aircraft and real-time fire behavior modeling are expected to play a key role in that effort.

For Northern Colorado, where past wildfire seasons have brought evacuations, smoke impacts, and strain on emergency services, the updated plan underscores the importance of community-level preparedness alongside state resources. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, maintain defensible space around homes, and be ready for changing conditions as the year progresses.

The full 2026 Wildfire Preparedness Plan is available here: https://bit.ly/2026-DFPC-WPP

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Attribution: Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control