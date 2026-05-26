Colorado Unveils 10-Year Transportation Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT roadmap includes road repairs, rail expansion, and safety upgrades across Northern Colorado and the state

The Colorado Department of Transportation has approved a new 10-Year Transportation Plan outlining more than 250 transportation projects statewide, including major road repairs, rail initiatives, and safety improvements expected to shape travel across Colorado over the next decade.

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State transportation leaders say the plan is designed to improve road conditions, expand transportation choices, and strengthen long-term infrastructure reliability while balancing limited funding resources. The strategy includes investments in highways, bridges, passenger rail, bus rapid transit, and multimodal transportation systems intended to better connect Colorado communities.

“This 10-Year Plan is part of our firm commitment to a safer, more connected future for every Coloradan,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

According to CDOT, roughly 55% of all projects in the plan include pavement improvements, reflecting a continued statewide focus on repairing aging roads and bridges. The agency says recent investments have already improved roadway conditions in several regions.

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For Northern Colorado residents, the plan’s passenger rail investments may draw particular interest. CDOT highlighted both the Colorado Mountain Rail and Front Range Passenger Rail initiatives as long-term priorities intended to connect Front Range communities and mountain towns with Denver using existing transportation corridors.

The plan also includes major interstate and freight corridor upgrades, including reconstruction work along Interstate 70 on Colorado’s eastern plains and safety improvements through Glenwood Canyon.

CDOT officials say the plan was shaped through extensive public outreach involving local governments, transportation partners, and residents throughout Colorado. The agency described the final roadmap as a statewide vision reflecting regional transportation needs and long-term economic priorities.

More information and the full list of projects are available through the official Colorado Department of Transportation 10-Year Plan website.

Attribution: Information provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.