Local Heroes to Compete in Battle of the Badges Arm Wrestling Tournament

Family-friendly fundraiser brings first responders together for a cause in Greeley.

GREELEY, CO — Northern Colorado’s bravest are squaring off in a fun, family-friendly competition that pits first responders against each other for more than bragging rights. The Battle of the Badges Arm Wrestling Tournament will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Colorado Cornhole Connection (2403 4th Avenue, Greeley).

Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other emergency personnel will compete in an exciting arm wrestling competition, all while raising funds to benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, a local nonprofit that supports children and families impacted by abuse.

Special guests Julian Smith and Cire Brown will serve as referees, lending some star power to the showdown.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In addition to the main event, attendees can enjoy:

A Cornhole Challenge

A Community Raffle with prizes including gym memberships to Gold’s Gym and Planet Fitness, as well as gift cards and more

with prizes including gym memberships to Gold’s Gym and Planet Fitness, as well as gift cards and more A variety of food trucks

Entertainment and activities for the whole family

Admission is free, and donations are encouraged. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping vulnerable children and families in the community.

This event isn’t just a display of strength — it’s a show of solidarity, teamwork, and community spirit from those who dedicate their lives to keeping Northern Colorado safe.

For more information about Life Stories and their mission, visit lifestoriesweld.org.

Source: Greeley Police Department