Good News on Colorado Roads: Traffic Fatalities Plummet in 2025, Including Significant Drop in Larimer County

In encouraging news for roadway safety in the Centennial State, preliminary data released in April 2025 indicates a significant 21% decrease in traffic fatalities across Colorado compared to the same period last year. This positive trend is also evident locally, with Larimer County experiencing a notable drop in roadway deaths.

Significant Drop in Colorado Traffic Fatalities in Early 2025

According to the latest figures from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the state has recorded 130 total traffic fatalities so far this year, a substantial improvement from the 164 fatalities reported by mid-April 2024. This decrease highlights progress in ongoing efforts to enhance roadway safety throughout Colorado.

Larimer County Sees Notable Improvement in Roadway Safety

Locally, Larimer County has witnessed a significant reduction in fatal crashes, with total traffic fatalities down to five in 2025 compared to eleven during the same timeframe in 2024. This over 50% decrease in Larimer County aligns with positive trends observed in other Colorado counties, including El Paso, Adams, Weld, and Boulder.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Key Factors Contributing to the Decline in Fatal Crashes

The encouraging statistics reflect reductions across several critical areas:

Unbuckled Fatalities: Down by 12.5% statewide.

Down by 12.5% statewide. Pedestrian and Bicyclist Fatalities: Decreased by 17.5% statewide.

Decreased by 17.5% statewide. Motorcyclist Fatalities: Saw a 12.5% decrease statewide.

Saw a 12.5% decrease statewide. Teen Driver Fatalities: A remarkable 70% decrease statewide.

A remarkable 70% decrease statewide. Impaired Driving Fatalities: Down by 19% statewide.

Down by 19% statewide. Distracted Driving Fatalities: Decreased by 22% statewide.

Decreased by 22% statewide. Speeding-Related Fatalities: Showed a significant 26% decrease statewide.

“This decrease is a step in the right direction, but we still have progress to make,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety. “While CDOT, law enforcement, legislators and safety partners work to improve the safety of our roads, every driver needs to do their part as well. Drive sober, put the phone down and follow the speed limit. One reckless decision can change a life forever.”

Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard added, “This progress is hopeful and underscores the efforts made by legislation and enforcement to improve roadway safety. It also signals that more individual drivers are using safe behaviors. However, every fatality is preventable, and more work can be done. We need drivers to stay focused, drive the posted speed limit and always drive sober. Let’s continue this trend and ensure more Coloradans make it home safe to their loved ones.”

New Colorado Laws Aim to Enhance Roadway Safety in 2025

Several new laws implemented in Colorado this year are aimed at further improving traffic safety:

Colorado’s Hands-Free Law: Prohibits handheld phone use while driving, with a minimum $75 fine for first offenses.

Prohibits handheld phone use while driving, with a minimum $75 fine for first offenses. Updated Child Passenger Safety Law: Requires booster seats until age 9, rear-facing car seats until age 2 (or 40 pounds), and mandatory seat belt use until age 18.

Requires booster seats until age 9, rear-facing car seats until age 2 (or 40 pounds), and mandatory seat belt use until age 18. Increased Express Lane Enforcement: Weaving in and out of designated boundaries now carries a fine of $75 or more.

CDOT’s Safety Reminders for Northern Colorado Drivers

As we approach the summer months, CDOT reminds all Northern Colorado drivers to prioritize safety by adhering to the following:

Buckle Up: Ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained on every trip.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained on every trip. Focus on Driving: Put your phone away and avoid distractions.

Put your phone away and avoid distractions. Drive Sober: Always plan a safe and sober ride if consuming alcohol or cannabis.

Always plan a safe and sober ride if consuming alcohol or cannabis. Obey Speed Limits: Be especially cautious in construction and school zones.

Be especially cautious in construction and school zones. Be Aware of Others: Stay alert and make eye contact with pedestrians and cyclists.

The current decline in traffic fatalities builds upon a 5% decrease observed between 2023 and 2024, demonstrating a continued commitment from CDOT (Visit CDOT’s Website) and the Colorado State Patrol (Visit Colorado State Patrol’s Website) to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 22.5% by 2027.

About CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages