Finding the Right Light for Your Houseplants

What “Bright Indirect Light” Really Means—and How to Find It in Your Home

By Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

If you’ve ever purchased a houseplant, chances are you’ve seen the instructions “bright indirect light” printed on its care tag. It sounds simple enough, but what does that actually mean? Is the kitchen window bright enough? Do blinds or curtains change things? And what about that corner of the living room that seems bright but never actually gets direct sunlight?

At The NoCo Clover in Wellington, I’ve noticed how easily “bright indirect light” can be mistaken for “bright, direct light.” It’s a small wording change, but it can make a big difference in how well a plant does once you bring it home.

Light is one of the biggest factors in how a houseplant grows, yet it’s also one of the easiest to underestimate. A plant might stay green for months in a particular spot while barely producing any new growth.

Start With the Window

In Northern Colorado, south-facing windows typically get the strongest sunlight, especially in winter. East-facing windows offer gentler morning sun, while west-facing windows can deliver intense afternoon light. North-facing windows generally receive the least direct sunlight.

Of course, window direction isn’t everything. Nearby buildings, trees, curtains, and even the distance between your plant and the window can change how much light it actually receives.

(Photo by Madison Inouye from Pexels.com)

Direct Light Isn’t the Same as Indirect Light

Direct sunlight means the sun’s rays are hitting the plant’s leaves. Bright indirect light, on the other hand, means the plant receives plenty of light without prolonged exposure to intense direct sunlight.

For some plants, placing them a few feet back from a sunny window works well. Others may do better closer to the glass with a sheer curtain to filter stronger rays.

Remember, bright indirect light doesn’t necessarily mean keeping your plant away from windows. It’s about finding the right balance.

Pay Attention to How Your Plant Responds

Your plant will often give you clues about its lighting conditions.

Long, stretched stems, smaller new leaves, or fading variegation can signal that a plant isn’t getting enough light. On the other hand, bleached patches or crispy, scorched leaf areas may indicate too much direct sunlight.

These symptoms aren’t always caused by lighting alone. Watering habits, pests, and recent environmental changes can produce similar problems, so consider the whole picture before relocating your plant.

When Guessing Isn’t Enough

If you’re looking to take your plant care a step further, a light meter can be a useful tool. You might be surprised by how much light decreases just a few feet away from a window.

Some phone apps can provide a general estimate, although they aren’t always accurate. For rooms that don’t receive enough natural light, grow lights can also be a good option when positioned and used correctly.

Find What Works for Your Space

No home offers the perfect window and lighting for every plant, and that’s okay. The goal isn’t to find one spot that works for every houseplant. It’s about understanding the lighting you have available and choosing plants suited to those conditions.

Sometimes moving a plant just a couple of feet can make a noticeable difference. Watch how it responds, adjust as needed, and remember that surviving in a spot doesn’t always mean thriving there.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

Houseplant Boutique • Wellington, Colorado

Andrew Leahan is with The NoCo Clover, a houseplant boutique in Wellington, Colorado. North Forty Gardener shares practical gardening advice and local expertise for Northern Colorado readers.