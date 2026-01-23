Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Greeley High School

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say incident caused damage but no injuries; classes resumed Friday

GREELEY — A Greeley man was arrested Thursday night after police say he drove a vehicle into University High School, damaging the front entrance and an interior corridor but causing no injuries.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into University High School at 6525 18th Street. Investigators say the vehicle drove through the school’s front doors, traveled down a hallway, and came to rest at the end of the corridor.

Police reported that no bystanders were injured and that school activities had already concluded for the evening. School officials later determined the building was structurally sound, and classes resumed as normal on Friday.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Perez, sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody without incident after being evaluated by medical personnel.

Police said Perez faces multiple charges, including felony driving under the influence, fourth offense; felony criminal mischief; misdemeanor reckless driving; driving with a revoked license; interference with staff, faculty, or students; and several counts of reckless endangerment.

Authorities emphasized that the crash was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the school or the surrounding community. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Bidwell at [email protected].

Perez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: Greeley Police Department