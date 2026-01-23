Arctic Weekend: Light Snow, Bitter Wind Chills in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Frigid air settles in through Sunday morning, with light snow possible Friday night into Saturday.

Arctic air is sliding into Northern Colorado tonight and sticks around into at least Sunday morning, setting up a weekend that feels more like the heart of winter than the calendar suggests. The National Weather Service is highlighting below-zero wind chills across the Plains, especially at night and during the coldest parts of the day.

Friday (January 23): Cloud cover holds tight, and it stays brutally cold, with highs near the upper teens around Fort Collins and Loveland, and low 20s toward Greeley. A few snow showers are possible during the day, but the better chance for accumulation arrives later.

Friday night into Saturday (January 24): This appears to be the most active window for the Front Range communities. Forecasts call for snow likely Friday night with around an inch possible in Fort Collins, and about 1–2 inches possible around Loveland, with lingering light snow or flurries into Saturday morning. Roads could turn slick in spots, especially overnight and early morning.

Sunday (January 25): Still cold, but the pattern turns a bit more “hit-or-miss.” A few additional snow showers are possible by late morning or afternoon, with many neighborhoods staying mostly dry. Even where the snow is light, the wind chill remains the bigger story for anyone outside for long stretches.

On the Colorado State University side, local station data out of Fort Collins helps confirm just how quickly these cold snaps can lock in overnight, and CSU’s weather resources are a good companion for tracking the broader setup around the Front Range.

