Early Morning House Fire in Wellington Contained Thanks to Quick Firefighter Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents Safely Escape Blaze on Shoofly Lane; Smoke Detectors Credited with Alert

WELLINGTON, CO — A structure fire early Monday morning at a home on Shoofly Lane was quickly brought under control by Wellington Fire Protection District crews, preventing significant damage and saving lives thanks in part to working smoke detectors.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. on July 8, Wellington Fire Protection District units Engine 91 and Engine 92 responded to a confirmed structure fire at 9505 Shoofly Lane. Engine 92, dispatched from Station 2 in Waverly, arrived within six minutes and found an active fire in the garage of a single-story ranch-style home.

9505 Shoofly Lane (Photo provided by Wellington Fire Protection District)

The homeowner reported that smoke detectors alerted them to the fire, allowing all occupants to exit the home safely before crews arrived.

As firefighters from Engine 92 began suppressing the blaze in the garage, Engine 91 crews placed hose lines into the house to prevent the fire from spreading and initiated a primary search. Poudre Fire Authority’s Tender 12 arrived to assist with the water supply.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. It was contained in the attached garage, with only minor smoke and water damage extending into the living areas. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Wellington Fire Protection District fire inspectors.

Residents are reminded to test their smoke alarms regularly — a simple action that can save lives.

For more information about Wellington Fire Protection District and fire safety resources, visit wfpd.org.

Information provided by Wellington Fire Protection District.