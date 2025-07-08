Laramie Brewfest Returns July 12 with Craft Beer, Music, and Community Spirit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual fundraiser draws thousands to support downtown revitalization

LARAMIE, WY— One of the region’s most anticipated summer events is back. The Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will host the annual Laramie Brewfest this Saturday, July 12, at Depot Park in Downtown Laramie—bringing together more than 2,500 attendees to enjoy craft beer, live music, and local food in support of a thriving downtown.

With brewers from across the country and a strong lineup of food trucks and entertainment, the event isn’t just a party—it’s the primary fundraiser for LMSA, helping keep its services free for every local business, building owner, and entrepreneur.

(Photo provided by Laramie Main Street Alliance)

This year’s festival will feature:

Beer samples from 30 national craft brewers

Local bites from Turo Filipino LLC, Queso’s Kitchen, Flaco’s Tacos , and Salt & Spice & Everything Rice

, and Live music from fan favorites Rumours and The Athletics

“The best part of Laramie Brewfest is seeing our community come together—enjoying Depot Park, sampling great beer, and making memories,” said Jennifer Power, LMSA Communications Coordinator. “What makes it even more special is knowing that every dollar raised directly supports our downtown.”

Presale tickets are available online at laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest. General Admission is $50; VIP tickets are $60, with a limited number of VIP passes remaining. A small number of General Admission tickets may be available at the gate.

VIP entry: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. General Admission: 1:30 p.m.

To help attendees get home safely, free rides will be offered from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. through volunteer drivers from Laramie Connections on a first-come, first-served basis.

(Graphic courtesy Laramie Main Street Alliance)

Northern Colorado beer enthusiasts looking for a quick weekend getaway will find a welcoming scene in Laramie—just a short drive from Fort Collins, Loveland, or Wellington. Proceeds from the event will be directed toward downtown revitalization and economic development.

Learn more and get tickets at laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest.

Source: Laramie Main Street Alliance