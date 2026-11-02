Platte River Removes 2030 Deadline for Noncarbon Power Goal

New strategic plan keeps clean energy commitment while emphasizing electric reliability, affordability, and partnerships across four Northern Colorado communities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Platte River Power Authority has adopted a new strategic plan and revised its clean energy policy, removing the 2030 deadline for achieving a fully noncarbon electricity portfolio while maintaining its long-term commitment to that goal.

The decisions, approved by the utility’s Board of Directors on October 29, reflect growing concerns about electricity costs, system reliability and the technical challenges of transitioning away from carbon-based energy sources.

Platte River provides wholesale electricity to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, making the decisions significant for residents and businesses throughout Northern Colorado.

Clean Energy Goal Remains, but Deadline Changes

Under the revised Resource Diversification Policy, Platte River will continue working toward a 100% noncarbon energy portfolio without committing to the previous 2030 deadline.

The utility cited increasing costs, pressure on electric rates, and technological limitations as factors in the decision. The revisions acknowledge progress made since the original policy was adopted in 2018 while allowing greater flexibility in planning future energy investments.

“I’ve said from the beginning that it’s not if, but when, we get there. Our noncarbon goal remains unchanged,” said Jason Frisbie, Platte River’s general manager and CEO.

Frisbie emphasized that the utility must balance environmental goals with dependable service and manageable electricity costs.

“As we continue pursuing our energy transition objectives, it is essential that we appropriately balance decarbonization efforts with the reliability and affordability our owner communities expect,” he said.

Survey Shows Reliability and Affordability Lead

A community survey presented to the board on October 29 reinforced the importance of reliable electricity and affordable rates.

Source: Platte River Power Authority community survey results presented October 29, 2026.

The results suggest customers strongly support dependable electric service and remain sensitive to the costs of future energy investments.

New Strategic Plan Emphasizes Community Partnership

The newly adopted strategic plan establishes priorities for Platte River’s energy transition, relationships with its four owner communities, and organizational performance.

Utility leadership, employees, and board members participated in its development. Representatives from the four communities also participated in an October 2 briefing to review priorities before the board’s final approval.

“This adoption reflects the strong partnership between our owner communities and their shared priorities that helped shape this strategic plan,” Frisbie said.

Gary Hall, chair of Platte River’s Board of Directors and mayor of Estes Park, said the plan positions the organization to respond to changing energy needs.

“We appreciate the effort by Platte River staff to develop a thoughtful plan that reflects our communities’ priorities and positions the organization for continued success,” Hall said.

What It Means for Northern Colorado

The policy revision represents a significant change in Platte River’s energy transition timeline, but not its stated destination.

For the four communities that depend on Platte River for wholesale electricity, the revised approach provides additional flexibility as the utility evaluates future energy resources, emerging technologies and costs.

The announcement does not establish a replacement deadline for reaching 100% noncarbon electricity or specify how the revised timeline might affect future customer rates.

Platte River says its guiding priorities remain reliable service, affordable electricity, and environmental responsibility.

Residents can learn more about the utility and its energy planning on the Platte River Power Authority website.