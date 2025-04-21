Forest Service Hiring 1,100 Wildland Firefighters Nationwide

130 Positions Available Across the Rocky Mountain Region

The USDA Forest Service is ramping up for the 2025 fire season by hiring up to 1,100 permanent wildland firefighter and fire support roles across the country — including 130 positions right here in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Based out of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, these positions cover a wide range of firefighting and support specialties:

Fire engine operators and dispatchers

Helitack and hotshot crew members

Prescribed fire specialists and smokejumpers

Equipment operators, pilots, and aviation officers

Forestry technicians and fire planners

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals and at least 18 years old. Using the Direct Hire Authority, the hiring process skips traditional ranking systems, offering faster access to these mission-critical roles.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The jobs span General Schedule levels 3–13, with wages based on 2025 Wildland Firefighter Locality Pay Tables, and will be filled under the new GS-0456 Wildland Fire Management series. These full-time roles provide the backbone of our national fire response efforts—protecting lives, property, and ecosystems through prevention, active forest management, and emergency response.

Key Details:

This large-scale hiring effort will enhance the Forest Service’s preparedness for catastrophic wildfires and deepen their commitment to healthy forest stewardship across the nation.