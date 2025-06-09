Fort Collins–Loveland Water District Secures Long-Term Water Resilience Through New Partnership

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New agreement with FrontRange H2O brings cutting-edge underground water storage to Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In a strategic move to safeguard water resources for future generations, the Fort Collins–Loveland Water District (FCLWD) has become the first official Northern Colorado partner in the Vita H2O Project, an innovative water supply and storage initiative developed by FrontRange H2O. The project aims to build regional resilience by providing an on-demand, underground water reserve that can supplement the supply during droughts and periods of peak demand.

Through this partnership, FCLWD—serving more than 67,000 people across parts of Fort Collins, Loveland, Timnath, Windsor, and unincorporated Larimer County—will tap into a scalable Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) system. By storing excess water during wet years and retrieving it when needed, the project helps the District maintain a secure and sustainable water portfolio alongside existing sources, such as the Colorado-Big Thompson Project and Cache la Poudre River rights.

“This partnership with FrontRange H2O is a strategic path forward for long-term resilience for our 67,000 customers,” said FCLWD General Manager Chris Pletcher. “It ensures a reliable supply, even in times of drought, without placing additional financial burden on ratepayers.”

Designed to operate for more than a century, the Vita H2O Project is a cornerstone of FCLWD’s forward-thinking water management strategy. It also reflects a growing regional commitment to sustainability and drought preparedness in the face of climate variability and population growth.

“By combining non-tributary resources, long-term reuse, and aquifer storage, this initiative sets a new standard for responsible water development,” said Brent Waller, president of FrontRange H2O.

FCLWD’s involvement enables repeated recharge and withdrawal cycles from the aquifer, thereby maximizing long-term value and promoting environmental stewardship. The project is expected to serve as a model for integrated surface and groundwater use throughout the region.

For more information about the partnership and project details, visit fclwd.com/VitaH2O.

Source: Fort Collins–Loveland Water District

