Fort Collins Police Increase Presence on Transfort Routes

Three-year partnership targets nuisance behavior along MAX and key city corridors

Fort Collins Police Services and the City of Fort Collins’ Transfort system are launching a coordinated effort to improve riders’ sense of safety along several major transit corridors, including the MAX Guideway and bus routes along North College Avenue, East Prospect Road, and Mulberry Street.

The initiative follows community feedback about comfort and accountability on public transportation. Officials emphasized that the partnership is not in response to a spike in serious crime, but rather to address lower-level nuisance behaviors that can affect how safe riders feel while commuting across the city.

Under a three-year cooperative agreement, Fort Collins Police Services will increase the presence of officers on buses and at transit centers. Officers from District 1, along with the department’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement and Mental Health Response teams, will conduct frequent ride-alongs and outreach along targeted corridors.

“This focused partnership will help re-normalize behaviors for everyone riding the buses,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We are fortunate to have free public transportation in this city, and we take great pride in promoting rules that ensure safe ridership.”

Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel said rider perception matters as much as on-time performance.

“Our riders tell us that feeling safe is just as important as getting where they’re going on time,” Zeisel said. “Public transit works best when it’s welcoming, predictable, and respectful for everyone. By working closely with FCPS, we’re reinforcing clear expectations on our system while making sure riders and operators alike feel supported.”

While serious crime aboard buses remains low, officials say behaviors such as disorderly conduct, harassment, and vandalism can create unease. Increased visibility of officers is intended to deter disruptive conduct before it escalates and to signal that buses and transit centers are shared public spaces with clear expectations.

“Oftentimes there’s a mental health or addiction component to these behaviors,” Swoboda added. “That’s why our specialty units that focus on mental health and homeless outreach are spearheading this partnership. They are best equipped to provide the training and expertise to help improve the sense of safety.”

The partnership also includes enhanced signage on buses and at transit centers, additional security cameras, and ongoing data tracking to assess conditions along the MAX corridor and surrounding routes.

More information about Transfort’s safety and security measures is available at https://ridetransfort.com.

