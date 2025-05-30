Fort Collins Takes Action Against Invasive Pest: 11 Infested Trees to Be Removed

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emerald Ash Borer prompts major removal effort and canopy loss in Northwest Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On Monday, June 2, eleven mature trees at the Dutch Bros Coffee on West Elizabeth Street in Northwest Fort Collins will be removed due to a confirmed infestation of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive insect that attacks and kills ash trees. The affected trees have deteriorated to the point where they pose a public safety hazard.

Dutch Bros Coffee will close for the day to allow contractors to safely complete the tree removals. The public is asked to follow all posted signs and instructions from the contractor during the process. Plans are already underway to replace the trees under the guidance of the City of Fort Collins Forestry Division.

“The removal of these mature ash trees will leave a significant gap in this area’s canopy, which is sad to see,” said Kendra Boot, City Forester. “I’m grateful that the Dutch Bros team is leaning in and replacing these trees with more diverse tree species, which will encourage a more resilient canopy at this site for the future.”

Ash trees make up approximately 33% of Fort Collins’ urban canopy. Since the initial detection of EAB in the United States in 2003, the City of Fort Collins has implemented a long-term strategy to mitigate the threat. Since 2021, city crews have been treating viable ash trees on public property every three years. Many residents and HOAs have also joined the effort to protect healthy ash trees.

Once infected, ash trees become brittle and rapidly decline. At that stage, they are no longer treatable and must be removed to prevent falling branches or tree collapse, which can endanger people and property.

Residents across Northern Colorado are strongly encouraged to assess their properties for ash trees and consult licensed arborists to develop treatment or removal plans. Local resources, including a list of qualified professionals and detailed management guidelines, are available through the City of Fort Collins Forestry Division.

For more information on managing EAB and to find licensed arborists, visit:

https://www.fcgov.com/forestry/eab

Attribution: City of Fort Collins