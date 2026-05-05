Fort Collins Transfort Revamps City Bus Transit Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Transfort plan aims to improve reliability and access across the city

Fort Collins riders will see significant changes to the city’s bus system this summer as Transfort rolls out a redesigned network to improve service, reliability, and access across the community.

Community Message

City transit officials announced a finalized system optimization plan, with most route updates scheduled to take effect Aug. 17, 2026. The plan follows months of public input, data analysis, and review by the Fort Collins City Council, and is designed to better reflect how residents are traveling today while working within existing resources.

According to Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel, the updated system focuses on creating a network that is easier to understand and more dependable. The redesign introduces a streamlined, grid-based layout that strengthens high-demand corridors and improves connections to key destinations throughout Fort Collins. The goal is to make it more practical for residents to rely on public transit for daily trips, including commuting, errands, and accessing services.

Most route changes will be implemented this August, though Routes 14 and 18 will be delayed until 2027 due to the need for significant realignment and new infrastructure.

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The plan also includes updates to Dial-A-Ride paratransit services. Beginning Aug. 17, Sunday service will be discontinued, Dial-A-Taxi voucher values will be reduced to $15, and the Dial-A-Taxi service area will expand. Existing Dial-A-Ride clients who fall outside the new service boundaries will continue receiving door-to-door service, ensuring continuity for current riders who depend on the program.

Transit officials say these changes are intended to balance service improvements with operational realities while maintaining access for those who rely most on public transportation.

Residents will have an opportunity to learn more and ask questions at a public open house scheduled for June 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Downtown Transit Center. Updated route maps and additional details are available at the Transfort Optimization Plan project page.

If staying connected to changes like this has become part of your routine, following along each morning keeps the full picture in view across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: City of Fort Collins Transfort