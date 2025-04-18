Community, Family, and Spring Events Shine in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com By Blaine Howerton, Publisher

North Forty News

What a difference a week makes. I wanted to start with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out after my note last week. Your kindness means more than you know. I’m relieved to share that my dad and stepmom are doing fine. We’ve taken steps to get both of them the care they need, and my aunt even made the trip from Salt Lake City to lend a hand. Family and community support like this reminds me why I do what I do.

Now, on to what’s happening across Northern Colorado—spring is in full swing and so is local life! Here are three of our most-read stories this week:

Northern Colorado’s Top 25 Easter Events in 2025

We’ve pulled together the most comprehensive list of Easter events in the region, categorized by city and popularity—from family egg hunts to Easter Sunday brunches. Sonny Lubick Steakhouse: Where Fort Collins Tradition Sizzles

In this week’s “Top Eats” feature, I visited this iconic downtown spot where fine dining meets Ram pride. A must-read if you haven’t been in a while. Spring Plant Sale Returns to The Gardens on Spring Creek

Gardeners, rejoice! This beloved sale is back with perennials, herbs, and veggies grown right here in our community.

At North Forty News, we publish new stories daily at northfortynews.com, and our weekly e-edition is available every Friday at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Thanks for being part of this community. I’ll keep sharing stories, updates, and a bit of life along the way.

Warmly,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News