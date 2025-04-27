Wiggins Man Killed in Greeley Head-On Collision

GREELEY, Colo. – At approximately 1:20 pm on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 20th Street.

The initial investigation revealed that a southbound GMC pickup truck, operated by a 16-year-old male from Greeley, proceeded through a red light at the intersection. Simultaneously, a northbound Mini Cooper, driven by an 80-year-old male from Wiggins, was turning west onto 20th Street and also entered the intersection on a red light. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries in the crash. The 80-year-old driver of the Mini Cooper was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Greeley Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at [email protected].