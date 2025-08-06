Greeley Group Challenges Out-of-State Influence Over Entertainment District Ballot Measure

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley Forward files formal complaint against unregistered political spending and dark money activities

GREELEY, Colo. — A newly formed resident-led group, Greeley Forward, has launched an official issue committee in response to what they call a deceptive campaign against the city’s planned entertainment district. The group has filed a formal complaint with the City of Greeley, alleging illegal political spending by a California-based organization tied to the local anti-district petition effort known as “Greeley Deserves Better.”

The complaint centers on a group called “With Many Hands,” which Greeley Forward claims has spent thousands on targeted digital ads and political organizing without registering with the city or disclosing its funding sources, in violation of Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act.

According to Greeley Forward, the group’s investigation uncovered over $9,500 in paid political ads across Facebook and Instagram, along with a $10,000 job posting for a paid political organizer—none of which have been accompanied by the legally required disclosures.

“For months, Greeley residents have been misled by slick advertising and political tactics tied to out-of-state money,” said Tom Donkle, a Greeley resident and registered agent for Greeley Forward. “This campaign is not about local concerns—it’s about overturning local decisions with outside influence and deceptive tactics.”

The complaint also includes evidence of coordination between With Many Hands and Greeley Deserves Better, further raising questions about compliance with campaign finance laws.

Greeley Forward argues that these tactics threaten the integrity of local decision-making and could push valuable jobs and tax revenue out of the city and into neighboring Larimer County.

“We agree that Greeley deserves better,” the group stated in a release. “Better than dark money campaigns, deceptive push polls, and political consultants pretending to be our neighbors.”

Greeley Forward was established to advocate for transparency and to support the Greeley-owned entertainment district project approved by the City Council. The group emphasizes its commitment to local decision-making and community-led development.

For more information, visit GreeleyForward.com.

Source: Greeley Forward Issue Committee Press Release, August 6, 2025.