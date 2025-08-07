Poor Air Quality Prompts Health Warnings in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Smoke from Western Colorado Fires Raises Health Concerns for Northern Colorado Residents

LARIMER COUNTY – As wildfire smoke from western Colorado continues to drift across the Front Range, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is urging residents to take precautions due to deteriorating air quality.

A health advisory issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is currently in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding areas. Smoke and haze are visible in parts of Larimer County, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels climbing above 150—categorized as “unhealthy” for all individuals.

“If you can see or smell smoke, it’s recommended that you avoid outdoor physical activities,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “We are advising people to avoid outdoor exposure, especially youth, seniors, pregnant people, and those with heart and lung conditions, until conditions improve.”

Officials note that even in the absence of visible smoke or smell, sensitive groups—including those with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory issues—should stay indoors as much as possible.

Health Recommendations for Larimer County Residents

To reduce exposure to poor air quality, residents are advised to:

Monitor air quality: Avoid outdoor exertion if you see or smell smoke, or if the AQI rises above 150. Check conditions regularly at AirNow.gov.

Avoid outdoor exertion if you see or smell smoke, or if the AQI rises above 150. Check conditions regularly at AirNow.gov. Keep indoor air clean: Close windows and doors, use recirculating air conditioning, replace filters frequently, and consider using air purifiers with HEPA filters. You can also build a DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter. Learn how at larimer.gov/airquality.

Close windows and doors, use recirculating air conditioning, replace filters frequently, and consider using air purifiers with HEPA filters. You can also build a DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter. Learn how at larimer.gov/airquality. Seek relief from heat: If your home becomes too hot, consider visiting an air-conditioned public space like a library or shopping center.

If your home becomes too hot, consider visiting an air-conditioned public space like a library or shopping center. Watch for symptoms: If you experience severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, or unusual fatigue, contact your physician or visit an urgent care center.

For more local air quality updates and health recommendations, visit larimer.gov/airquality.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.