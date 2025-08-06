Home Destroyed, Person Found Dead in Highway 14 Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Sheriff investigating early-morning blaze near Greyrock Trailhead

BELLVUE, Colo. (August 6, 2025) – A small wildfire in Poudre Canyon has claimed one life and destroyed a home, prompting an active investigation by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, LCSO Dispatch received reports of a fire in the 8700 block of West Highway 14, near the Greyrock Trailhead. Crews from Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, the LCSO, UCHealth EMS, and LCSO Emergency Services responded quickly, containing the fire to less than one acre before sunrise.

Despite the fire’s small footprint, one residence – believed to be the point of origin – was destroyed. Extreme heat and structural damage initially prevented investigators from determining if anyone had been inside. Later in the day, after a full forensic excavation of the site, crime scene investigators located human remains.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, once the investigation is complete and next of kin are notified.

Due to red flag fire weather conditions, LCSO’s Phantom Canyon wildland crew remained on scene throughout the day to ensure the fire did not reignite.

During the incident, a voluntary evacuation was issued for homes surrounding the area, with alerts sent to 591 registered devices and deputies going door-to-door. The evacuation order was lifted at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Sgt. Chad McGuire at 970-498-7041. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or StopCriminals.org.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at NoCoAlert.org.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.