Horsetooth Reservoir Prepares for Major Access Improvements

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-phase FLAP project aims to enhance roads, safety, and visitor experience in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Larimer County’s most popular reservoir is getting a significant infrastructure upgrade. The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR), in partnership with the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD), is launching site preparations this month at Horsetooth Reservoir as part of a multi-year construction project funded in part by the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP).

The improvements will focus on repaving and upgrading access roads and parking areas at key visitor locations, including:

South Bay access road and parking lot

Inlet Bay access road and parking lot

West County Road 38E turn lane expansion

Site surveying, equipment staging, and stormwater mitigation efforts are already underway. While all areas of Horsetooth Reservoir will remain open during construction, visitors are encouraged to follow posted signage and avoid temporary closure zones.

This project is one of two major FLAP-funded initiatives in Larimer County. Similar upgrades are also progressing at Carter Lake, where roads and parking lots are being improved at Eagle and North Pines Campgrounds, Big Thompson Day Use Area, and the new Quarry overflow lot. Turn lane expansions along County Road 31 are also part of the Carter Lake work.

The Carter Lake improvements are slated for completion in 2026, with Horsetooth Reservoir’s enhancements expected to finish by 2027. CFLHD is managing both projects in coordination with LCDNR and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The $15 million investment includes $11 million from the FLAP program, $1 million from the Bureau of Reclamation’s Federal Lands Transportation Program (FLTP), and a $3 million match from Larimer County.

Horsetooth and Carter Lake together draw over 1.5 million annual visitors, ranking among the top ten most-visited reservoirs in Colorado. LCDNR has managed recreation at these and other county reservoirs since 1954 under a longstanding agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Stay Informed

Project updates and construction timelines can be found at:

For general reservoir and park information, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources

Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources