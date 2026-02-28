Hotel Fire Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Estes Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-alarm blaze damages rooms at Expedition Lodge; one person injured

A Friday night fire at a hotel in Estes Park led to mandatory evacuations and sent one person to the hospital, according to local emergency officials.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Expedition Lodge, located at 1701 North Lake Avenue. The Estes Valley Fire Protection District responded to what was classified as a two-alarm fire. At 8:56 p.m., authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the property through the Larimer County emergency alert system, urging occupants to leave immediately for their safety.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority assisted with the 2nd Alarm.

Residents and visitors were directed to monitor updates through NoCo Alert at www.nocoalert.org, which provided a map of the evacuation area and ongoing alerts. The evacuation order was lifted at approximately 10:15 p.m., allowing guests to resume normal activity.

Fire officials confirmed that one person was injured and transported to a hospital. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Several rooms on both floors of the hotel sustained damage, including two rooms that were heavily impacted by the fire. Guests staying in the affected wing were unable to return to their rooms on Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For Estes Park residents, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of emergency alerts and evacuation readiness, particularly in high-occupancy buildings during the winter travel season.

Get Northern Colorado updates as they happen—delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Information provided by local emergency alerts and the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.