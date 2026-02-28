Poudre Fire Authority Launches Drone Response Program in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New aerial technology provides firefighters with real-time scene information before crews arrive

Firefighters in Fort Collins will soon have a clearer picture of emergency scenes before they arrive, thanks to a new drone response program launched by Poudre Fire Authority.

The program, developed in partnership with Fort Collins Police Services and City of Fort Collins Utilities, deploys drones directly from fire station rooftops when a call comes in. The aircraft can fly ahead of the first engine, providing live video and thermal imaging to crews en route.

Three drones are now stationed locally — two at Poudre Fire Authority Station 1 and one at Station 5. Once dispatched, they can reach speeds up to 40 miles per hour and remain airborne for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. The aerial units deliver a real-time “size-up” of conditions, helping confirm whether there are active flames, visible smoke, hazardous materials, or a medical emergency unfolding.

Thermal imaging allows crews to identify hot spots in grass fires and locate patients more quickly. Each drone is also equipped with a parachute system designed to enhance safety during flights over populated areas.

Fire officials say having eyes in the sky before the first apparatus arrives improves situational awareness, enhances firefighter safety, and allows more strategic use of personnel and equipment. In high-volume communities like Fort Collins, that added intelligence can mean faster decision-making and a more targeted response.

The partnership underscores a broader effort to integrate advanced technology into Northern Colorado’s emergency response systems, strengthening coordination between fire, police, and municipal services.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.