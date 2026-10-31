Johnstown Mourns Councilmember Damien Berg, Veteran and Community Leader

Longtime Town Council member helped establish the Johnstown Veterans Memorial and spent years honoring military service and strengthening his community.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Town of Johnstown is mourning the death of Councilmember Damien Berg, a longtime public servant, U.S. Army veteran, and advocate for military families whose contributions helped shape the community’s traditions of remembrance and service.

The town announced Berg’s passing on October 31, recognizing his years of leadership on the Town Council and his commitment to honoring veterans.

Berg first joined the Johnstown Town Council in August 2011 and served until August 2015. He returned in January 2019, won election in April 2020, briefly served as mayor pro tem in 2023, and was reelected in April 2024.

Among his most significant contributions was helping establish the Johnstown Veterans Memorial and the Johnstown Honors Program, which recognizes current and former residents who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

A Colorado State University graduate, Berg served in the U.S. Army before moving to Johnstown with his family in 2007. He remained active in veterans’ organizations, including serving as commander of VFW Post 2585.

Through his involvement with the VFW, Berg helped organize annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, ensuring that local veterans and their families received recognition for their service and sacrifices.

Town Manager Matt LeCerf described Berg’s contributions as lasting and deeply personal.

“The impact Damien had on Johnstown is immeasurable,” LeCerf said. “He gave so much of himself to our community, always leading with a deep sense of duty, compassion, and commitment to others.”

LeCerf said Berg’s military service and dedication to Johnstown reflected a lifelong commitment to helping others.

“We are deeply grateful for the years we had the privilege of serving alongside him, and the loss will be felt throughout our organization and the community for many years to come,” LeCerf said.

Berg’s work extended beyond municipal government. His involvement in veterans’ recognition programs helped establish traditions that continue to connect Johnstown residents with the community’s military history.

The town extended condolences to Berg’s family, friends, fellow veterans, and residents who knew him through his years of public service.

The town’s October 31 announcement did not include information about memorial arrangements.

Source: Town of Johnstown, October 31, 2026, official news release.

Why This Matters to Northern Colorado

Berg’s passing marks the loss of a longtime civic leader whose work connected local government, military veterans, and community remembrance. The memorial and recognition programs he helped establish remain part of Johnstown’s efforts to honor those who served.