Two Arrested in Poudre Canyon Homicide and Body Burning Case

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (April 23, 2025) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a man’s body, set on fire, under a bridge in Poudre Canyon.​

At approximately 5 a.m. on April 11, 2025, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire at the Stevens Gulch Picnic Area (17000 block of West Highway 14). Firefighters discovered the burning body of a deceased male at the scene.​

Following an autopsy and identification efforts with assistance from the FBI, the victim was identified as a 49-year-old Greeley man. His death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.​

Suspects Identified and Arrested

Investigators identified two individuals connected to the case:

Isaac Valdez-Salvador (DOB 11/27/92) of Fort Collins

(DOB 11/27/92) of Fort Collins Juana Espino (DOB 03/03/88) of Evans

Both suspects were reportedly known to the victim.​

Valdez-Salvador attempted to flee during a traffic stop on April 14, reaching speeds over 100 mph through construction zones. He was eventually injured after fleeing on foot across I-25 near Mead and being struck by a vehicle. He is recovering in the hospital and will be booked into the Weld County Jail.​

Espino was arrested on April 18 and is currently held without bond.​

Charges Filed in Weld County

Investigators believe the homicide occurred in Weld County several days prior to the April 11 fire. Charges are being pursued in the 19th Judicial District:​

Valdez-Salvador:

First Degree Murder after Deliberation (F1)

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder (F2)

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body (F3)

Motor Vehicle Theft (F4)

Vehicular Eluding (F5)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (F6)

Espino:

First Degree Murder after Deliberation (F1)

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder (F2)

Unlawful Purchase of Firearms (F4)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (F6)

“This was a disturbing case that started with a lot of unknowns,” said Captain Bobby Moll of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our investigators worked nonstop to uncover the truth and bring charges. If you bring violent crime into our county, we’ll find you.”​

Ongoing Investigation

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.​

Related Coverage:

For initial reports on this case, see the North Forty News article: Death Investigation Underway After Body Found Near Highway 14.