Juvenile Suspect in Fort Collins Mall Shooting Charged as an Adult

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO — April 21, 2025 — A juvenile arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting outside Foothills Mall earlier this month is now being charged as an adult, according to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On April 5, 2025, Fort Collins Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of East Foothills Parkway. Two victims, identified as 37-year-old Ivan Arreguin and 27-year-old Luis Angel Arreguin, were found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

A suspect, Bryan Gallegos (DOB 10/23/2008), was arrested the following morning on April 6. Despite being under 18, prosecutors have announced that Gallegos will face adult charges, including:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



First-Degree Murder (2 counts) – Class 1 Felony

– Class 1 Felony Attempted First-Degree Murder – Class 2 Felony

– Class 2 Felony Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Class 1 Misdemeanor

– Class 1 Misdemeanor Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile – Class 2 Misdemeanor

Fort Collins Police urge anyone with further information to contact Detective Matt Dean at (970) 221-6580. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Authorities remind the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.