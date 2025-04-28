Juveniles Charged with Arson for Park Fire

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. (April 25, 2025)— The Windsor Police Department has announced that three juveniles have been charged with arson in connection with the fire that occurred on March 5, 2025, at Main Park, located at 301 Locust St. Due to juvenile protection laws, the identities of the individuals involved will not be disclosed to the public.

The charges are the result of a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. All three juveniles face one count of arson, classified as a Class 3 felony under Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S.) 18-4-105(1)(3)(g). Additionally, two of the juveniles have been charged with theft under $300, a petty offense under C.R.S. 18-4-401(2)(b).

The case will now proceed within the juvenile justice system. While the legal proceedings will remain confidential to protect the minors’ identities, the Windsor Police Department affirms its commitment to ensuring appropriate accountability while adhering to all legal safeguards afforded to juveniles.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews with residents in the vicinity of Main Park. Furthermore, voluntarily shared personal surveillance footage from community members through the Secure Streets program provided critical leads that aided in the identification of the suspects.

The Secure Streets program is a voluntary initiative that allows property owners with private security cameras recording public spaces, such as streets, sidewalks, and parking lots, to register their cameras with the Windsor Police Department. This partnership enhances the department’s ability to gather crucial evidence during investigations.

It is important to note that all charges are accusations, and the individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more information about the Secure Streets Program, please visit windsorpd.com/SecureStreets.