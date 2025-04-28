Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Craig

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

CRAIG, Colo. — On Saturday, April 26, 2025, officers from the Craig Police Department responded to a report of an armed person at 730 Ashley Road. Upon arrival around 8:43 a.m., officers encountered a male with a handgun. A confrontation ensued, and shots were exchanged between the subject and law enforcement.

The man was struck during the exchange. Officers on the scene immediately rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, stabilized, and later flown to another medical facility for advanced treatment.

The 14th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate the incident independently. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A separate internal review will also be conducted.

Key details:

Incident location: 730 Ashley Road, Craig, CO

Time of incident: Approximately 8:43 a.m., April 26

CIRT investigation led by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation

The Craig Police Department has stated that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Further updates will also be placed here, at northfortynews.com.