Laramie Fire Contained After 56 Acres Burn Near Interstate 80

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency response prevents injuries and protects nearby properties

LARAMIE, WY — November 11, 2025 — A fast-moving vegetation fire that ignited near mile marker 310 on Interstate 80 westbound Monday afternoon was fully contained overnight, thanks to the swift actions of firefighters and multiple local agencies.

56-acre vegetation fire in Laramie (Photo courtesy of City of Laramie Fire Department)

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on November 10, crews from the City of Laramie Fire Department arrived to find roughly a quarter-acre burning with six- to eight-foot flames, pushed by 5–10 mph winds out of the west. Interstate 80 westbound was temporarily closed for safety while firefighters worked to contain the fire and evacuate nearby residents along Banner Road and Carol Road.

Through strong collaboration among the City of Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Fire District #1, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie Police Department, and the Albany County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), all evacuations were safely completed. EMA established an emergency shelter and provided real-time updates to the public.

By early morning on November 11, crews had contained the fire at approximately 56 acres with no injuries reported. Albany County Road & Bridge supported the effort by providing heavy equipment to build firelines and assist Rocky Mountain Power crews in reaching powerlines through rugged terrain. Dispatch operators at the Laramie Area Communications Center also played a key role, managing hundreds of calls and radio transmissions throughout the event.

As of Tuesday morning, crews remained on-site, extinguishing a large haystack that was still smoldering within the containment zone. Residents traveling in the area may continue to see light smoke as cleanup continues.

“The City of Laramie Fire Department extends sincere appreciation to all cooperating agencies and to our community for their cooperation during evacuation and response efforts,” the department said in a statement.

Source: City of Laramie Fire Department