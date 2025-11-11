NOCO UNIFY Opens 2026 Grant Applications to Support At-Risk Youth

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two funding opportunities aim to empower nonprofits across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — NOCO UNIFY has opened applications for its 2026 Grant Program, inviting Northern Colorado nonprofits serving at-risk youth to apply for funding designed to create meaningful, lasting community impact.

Following a record-breaking year in 2025—thanks to generous sponsors, donors, and community partners—the organization will again distribute grants to local programs helping youth thrive. Through this initiative, NOCO UNIFY continues its mission to support the next generation by funding essential resources and opportunities for growth.

This year, the organization is offering two distinct funding opportunities:

Impact Grant — For organizations pursuing large-scale, transformational projects such as infrastructure improvements, capital upgrades, or community-wide collaborations. Awards typically range from $50,000–$100,000 or more and are intended for projects exceeding 20% of an organization’s annual budget.

Sustaining Fund Grant — For organizations seeking smaller, ongoing support for annual programs, events, or operational needs that sustain youth-focused efforts. These grants typically cover less than 20% of an organization’s annual budget.

“If your organization serves youth in Northern Colorado, we’d love to hear from you,” said Shane Redman, incoming 2026 NOCO UNIFY President. “Together, we can continue to create opportunities, inspire growth, and make a lasting difference for young people in our community.”

Applications are open now through Friday, December 5, 2025.

To learn more or apply, visit nocounify.org/pages/grants.

Source — NOCO UNIFY