Larimer County Enacts Fire Restrictions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dry, windy conditions prompt limits on open burning across lower elevations

Larimer County officials have approved new fire restrictions for unincorporated areas, citing increased wildfire risk driven by dry conditions, wind, and recent lightning activity.

Community Message

The Larimer County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt the restrictions following a recommendation from the Larimer County Sheriff. The measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 25 and remain in place through May 5, 2026.

The restrictions apply to unincorporated areas of Larimer County below 9,000 feet, including many foothill and plains communities. County officials are using a zoned approach to address varying fire risks at different elevations, with separate considerations for areas below 6,000 feet, between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, and above 9,000 feet. Residents can view the current restriction zones using the county’s interactive map: https://aegis.larimer.gov/.

Under the order, uncontained open fires are prohibited, and smoking is not allowed in open spaces such as trails, parks, and natural areas. The restrictions also apply to certain combustible and incendiary devices.

However, several activities remain allowed. Residents may continue using indoor fireplaces and wood stoves, gas-fueled grills and camp stoves, and fires in developed campgrounds or permanently constructed fire pits designed for safe containment.

Officials emphasized that this is not a full fire ban, but violations of the restrictions can result in fines. The rules are intended to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during a period of elevated danger.

Additional details, including legal definitions and enforcement guidelines, are available in the county’s open burning ordinance: https://www.larimer.gov/sites/default/files/ordinance_concerning_the_restriction_of_open_fires_-_2022_final_04262022.pdf.

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Source: Larimer County