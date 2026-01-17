Loveland Police Detain Armed Threat Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Schools briefly secured as officers safely apprehend individual traveling through the city

Loveland, Colo. — Loveland police safely apprehended an individual Friday afternoon after receiving reports of threats to harm others involving a firearm, prompting a coordinated law enforcement response and brief security measures at two local schools.

Around 2 p.m., the Loveland Police Department received information that an individual making threats was traveling within the city and reportedly possessed a firearm. Officers quickly located the individual operating a vehicle and safely took the person into custody following a Taser deployment.

According to police, unmarked units maintained visual contact while marked patrol units coordinated containment and contact. A SWAT team was activated as a precaution in case the situation escalated into a barricade scenario. The response remained controlled, and no injuries were reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, a local private school and a Loveland high school were notified and implemented secured perimeters during the response. Police later confirmed there was no threat to either school, and the precautions were lifted promptly.

Residents may have noticed a heightened law enforcement presence during the incident. Police thanked responding officers and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for swift coordination and support, noting that public safety remained the top priority throughout.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that details may change as additional information becomes available.

Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.