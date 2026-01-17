Progress at The Ranch Moves Forward

By Kristen Stephens | Larimer County Commissioner

As county commissioners, we believe it’s important to keep our community informed about how public investments are being used and how voter intent is being honored. I’m pleased to share an update on the Ranch Events Complex and the Master Plan guiding its future.

The Ranch is one of Larimer County’s most visible and heavily used community assets. As the liaison to our fair board and a 4-H leader, I understand that our fairgrounds not only host the fair, but support year-round activity, including Larimer County 4-H, youth and community programs, concerts, sporting events, trade shows, and serve as a critical site during emergencies. Like many large public facilities, the Ranch must continually adapt to aging infrastructure, evolving market demands, and rising operational costs. Addressing these realities responsibly is essential to protecting this public investment.

The Ranch Master Plan is a long-term, strategic roadmap focused on reinvestment, infrastructure renewal, and financial sustainability. This work is supported by the 2017 voter-approved 0.15% countywide sales tax [15 cents on every $100 purchase], which is scheduled to sunset in 2039. Voters were clear that these funds should be used to maintain and improve the Ranch as a community asset, and the Master Plan is directly aligned with that intent.

Importantly, the Ranch is not relying on Larimer County General Fund dollars to implement this plan. The dedicated sales tax allows us to reinvest in the Ranch while protecting core county services such as public safety, health, and human services.

We are already seeing progress from Phase One and Phase Two of the Master Plan. Completed projects include the relocated Arena Circle, the expansion of Larimer County Road 5, the construction of the state-of-the-art Origin Arena, the expanded Equine Center, and expanded parking, which added about 1,000 parking spaces to the campus. These investments improve safety, access, traffic flow, and the overall functionality of the Ranch for residents, visitors, and event partners.

A 21-acre Event Lawn is currently under construction and will provide a flexible outdoor gathering space for community events and programming, including the Larimer County Fair. The amphitheater and youth sports facility have reached the schematic design level, marking an important milestone as these projects continue through the planning process.

A central goal of the Master Plan is to position the Ranch for long-term financial self-sufficiency before the sales tax sunsets in 2029. This means ensuring the Ranch can generate the revenue necessary to operate and maintain its facilities, remain competitive in the regional events market, and avoid creating new tax burdens in the future.

The Ranch team has also focused on modernizing business practices, improving operational efficiency, and making infrastructure investments that reduce long-term risk and deferred maintenance. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it is critical to accountability, transparency, and the protection of taxpayer dollars.

The Ranch Master Plan is not about unchecked expansion. It is about making smart, phased decisions that protect existing assets, prepare for future needs, and honor the trust voters and stakeholders placed in this investment.

Ultimately, this plan reflects a commitment to fiscal stewardship, transparency, and honoring voter intent—ensuring the Ranch remains a source of pride, economic activity, and community connection for all of Larimer County, now and well beyond 2039.

Kristen Stephens is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.