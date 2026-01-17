Wind, Fire Danger, Then Springlike Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

What to expect from Friday’s wind and fire danger through a warmer, sunnier Sunday across Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado heads into the weekend with a sharp, high-impact start: Friday stays mostly sunny but turns windy enough for blowing dust at times, with a High Wind Warning through 5 p.m. and a Red Flag Warning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Fort Collins area.

Friday night drops colder, and Saturday remains sunny but still breezy—good for getting outside if you’re bundled up and mindful of crosswinds. Then Sunday flips the script: sunshine sticks around, and temperatures rebound into the mid-50s, delivering a rare, springlike feel for mid-January.

Colorado State University’s Colorado Climate Center has been tracking the broader pattern behind this kind of “dry stretch” setup—another reminder that winter in Northern Colorado can swing fast between cold fronts and warm, dry breaks.

