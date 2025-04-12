Loveland Police Investigate Firearm Incident at High Plains School

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Loveland Police Department has concluded an investigation into a report that a juvenile student brought an unloaded firearm to High Plains School earlier this month. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, was brought to the department’s attention on April 3 and prompted an immediate response.

Following a swift investigation, authorities confirmed that the student had carried an unloaded gun onto the campus at 4255 Buffalo Mountain Drive. A second student was also found to be involved in the incident. Both juveniles have been issued summonses under CRS 18-12-105(1)(a.5) for unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Community members with additional information about the event are encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or reach out anonymously via Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

For information pertaining to school policies or safety protocols, please contact the Thompson School District.

The charges listed are accusations, and both individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This update is intended to keep the public informed; details may evolve as new information becomes available.