The Still Whiskey Steaks: Where Fort Collins Dines Boldly

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When I first walked into The Still Whiskey Steaks, nestled just off College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins, I felt like I had stepped into a modern-day Colorado saloon—one that honors the West’s rugged roots while delivering a refined dining experience. This place has earned its spot in our Top Eats series not just for its bold whiskey-inspired menu, but for how it elevates the classic American steakhouse into something truly unique in Northern Colorado.

The Still (Photo courtesy thestillwhiskeysteaks.com)

A Spirited Twist on Steakhouse Classics

The name says it all—The Still specializes in whiskey and steaks, and they do both with flair. Every cut of meat is hand-cut and aged in-house. I ordered the Bone-In Ribeye, and it arrived perfectly seared, resting beside a bed of crispy Brussels sprouts and truffle fries. Their signature Whiskey Butter adds a rich, smoky depth that’s unlike anything I’ve tasted elsewhere.

If you’re a whiskey lover, the drink menu alone is worth a visit. With over 100 whiskeys to choose from—many local to Colorado—pairing your steak with something bold and smooth is part of the experience. I tried a local Four Roses single barrel on the rocks, and it complemented the meal beautifully.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The Still (Photo courtesy thestillwhiskeysteaks.com)

Warm Service and Rustic Charm

Despite the upscale menu, The Still retains a relaxed, inviting vibe. The staff made me feel right at home, answering questions about cuts, pours, and pairings with enthusiasm. The interior blends industrial touches with rustic wood and vintage decor—making it equally great for a casual night out or a celebratory dinner.

And let’s not forget dessert. I couldn’t resist the bourbon bread pudding, soaked in warm caramel whiskey sauce. It’s worth saving room for, trust me.

The Still (Photo courtesy thestillwhiskeysteaks.com)

Why It Made the List

The Still Whiskey Steaks represents everything Fort Collins foodies love: local sourcing, bold flavors, friendly service, and a one-of-a-kind concept. It’s a place where steakhouse tradition meets Colorado creativity—and it does so without pretension.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll leave full, satisfied, and probably planning your next visit.

The Still (Photo courtesy thestillwhiskeysteaks.com)

📍 Location: 151 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

🌐 thestillwhiskeysteaks.com

📞 (970) 294-4360

🕒 Open daily for lunch and dinner

🥃 Ask about their Whiskey Club for exclusive tastings and perks

The Still Whiskey Steaks, welcome to the Top Eats list—you’ve earned it.

If you’re looking to celebrate this feature or use the Top Eats badge on social media, let us know. We’d love to help promote your well-deserved recognition.

—Blaine Howerton The Still (Photo courtesy thestillwhiskeysteaks.com)