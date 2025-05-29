Loveland Police Renew Call for Help Locating Missing Teen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Melody Burns, who has been missing since October 2023, may have ties to Fort Collins and Denver; the community is urged to come forward with any information or tips.



The Loveland Police Department is renewing its plea to the public for assistance in locating Melody Burns, a 17-year-old missing since last October, with potential sightings in Northern Colorado and the Denver area.

Since October 2023, Loveland Police have been working to locate Melody Burns, who was last seen in Fort Collins and is known to have previously visited Denver. Despite extensive efforts, Melody has not yet been found, and investigators are once again seeking the community’s support.

Melody Burns

Melody reportedly left home without a phone, money, or identification. A note left behind indicated her intention to run away. Authorities say Melody had a history of running away before this incident and may be using aliases such as Forrest, Max, or Sparrow.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



She has been officially entered into national and state missing persons databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Canadian Criminal Information Center (CCIC). Her information is also listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and her DNA has been submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

In collaboration with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, the department has reinterviewed friends and family and explored all leads; however, no confirmed information on her whereabouts has been found yet.

Anyone with information about Melody Burns is encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Department’s tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Even small pieces of information may help reunite Melody with her loved ones.

Source: Loveland Police Department