Low-Flying Aircraft to Survey Power Lines in Four Cities

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (April 22, 2025) – Beginning this week, Platte River Power Authority will conduct aerial surveys of its transmission lines using a low-flying aircraft, weather permitting. The aircraft will fly approximately 1,500 feet above ground level to collect data that supports engineering design and asset management for Platte River’s infrastructure.

(Photo courtesy Platte River Power Authority)

The scans will begin as early as Wednesday, April 23, and may take several days to complete, depending on weather conditions. The aircraft will fly over Platte River’s four owner communities: Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland. No fixed schedule is available for specific areas.

This aerial data collection is a proactive part of Platte River’s commitment to maintaining a reliable and resilient electric grid. Residents in the area may notice the aircraft but are advised that this is a planned and coordinated operation with no impact on local services.

For more information about Platte River Power Authority and its service initiatives, visit prpa.org.