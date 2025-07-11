Major Road Improvements Underway on Loveland’s North Side

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Madison Avenue Corridor Project Begins This Week with Detours and Infrastructure Upgrades

LOVELAND, CO – Construction is now underway on Loveland’s Madison Avenue Corridor Improvement Project, which began earlier this week on Monday, July 7. The ambitious upgrade is transforming one of the city’s busiest north-south corridors, with improvements scheduled to be completed through December 2025, weather permitting.

The project will modernize Madison Avenue between 29th and 37th Streets with a focus on safety, accessibility, and multimodal transportation. Enhancements include new buffered bike lanes, expanded sidewalks, a roundabout at 37th Street, and public art, all of which advance the City of Loveland’s transportation goals.

Key features of the project:

Buffered bike lanes from 29th Street to the new roundabout at 37th Street

Conversion of the Madison and 37th Street intersection into a roundabout with crosswalks

New sidewalk on the east side of Madison between Seven Lakes Drive and 37th Street

A two-way center turn lane and left-turn access to Seven Lakes Drive

Upgraded utility infrastructure for water, gas, storm drainage, and overhead power lines

A new public sculpture by Loveland artist Karen Cusolito, funded by the Art in Public Places program

To minimize disruptions, the City’s Public Works and Utilities Departments are coordinating their efforts to complete roadway and utility work simultaneously. Despite this efficiency, full road closures are in place on Madison Avenue between 29th and 37th Streets and 37th Street between Monroe Avenue and Seven Lakes Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use detour routes via North Boise Avenue, Monroe Avenue, West 29th Street, and US 34. Local access will remain open for property owners, although delays are expected. Construction runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can stay informed by visiting go.lovgov.org/MadisonAvenue for detour maps, photos, and updates. For questions or to sign up for weekly project news, email [email protected] or call 970-962-3669. For Utilities emergencies, call 970-962-3000.

Madison Avenue Corridor Project (Graphic courtesy City of Loveland)

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Madison Avenue is a vital connector in Loveland’s transportation network, linking neighborhoods, schools, parks, and major arterials, such as US 287. This project is designed to increase safety and improve mobility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike, while also reducing congestion. The addition of a public art installation reflects Loveland’s commitment to blending infrastructure with community culture.

The project is funded through a mix of Loveland’s General Fund and Capital Expansion Fees. Approximately 80% of the funding has come from Capital Expansion Fees collected between 2019 and 2024. The construction contract was awarded in May 2025 following a competitive bidding process.