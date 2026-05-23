Memorial Day Travel Expected to Surge

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dry conditions and early mountain access could bring heavier traffic across Colorado this holiday weekend

Northern Colorado travelers heading into the mountains for Memorial Day weekend may encounter heavier-than-usual traffic this year as dry winter and spring conditions open high-country roads and recreation areas earlier than normal.

Community Message

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will suspend statewide road construction and maintenance projects beginning at noon Friday, May 22, through Tuesday morning, May 26, to help ease congestion during one of the first major travel weekends of the summer season.

CDOT officials say unusually low snowpack across Colorado is expected to increase access to mountain destinations, potentially pushing traffic beyond typical Memorial Day levels. Travelers from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Estes Park, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities are expected to contribute to the seasonal surge as families head west for camping, hiking, and holiday gatherings.

“Memorial Day is historically quiet in between winter and summer tourism seasons, but a low 2026 snowpack means more access in Colorado’s high country,” CDOT Director of Maintenance and Operations Shawn Smith said in the advisory.

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Drivers traveling along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor are encouraged to leave before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday to avoid peak traffic periods. CDOT also recommends using Bustang transit services when possible.

Traffic through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels exceeded 150,000 vehicles over Memorial Day weekend in 2025, according to CDOT data.

The agency is also warning motorists about heightened wildfire risks due to ongoing drought conditions. Travelers are urged to secure trailer chains, avoid parking on dry grass, and remain aware of local fire restrictions throughout the state.

Northern Colorado drivers planning trips to Rocky Mountain National Park should note that Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake is expected to open in late May or early June, weather permitting. Current road conditions and travel alerts are available through COtrip.org and the COtrip Planner mobile app.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation