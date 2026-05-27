Mulberry Lane Closures Begin June 1

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Short-term traffic changes and lane shifts will affect a busy Fort Collins corridor through early July as road repair work begins ahead of repaving.

Drivers traveling through east Fort Collins should expect lane shifts and closures along East Mulberry Street between South College Avenue and Riverside Avenue beginning June 1 as the City of City of Fort Collins starts concrete repair work ahead of a larger resurfacing project.

Community Message

City officials said the work is the first phase of a two-part street maintenance effort that will eventually repave this section of Mulberry Street later this summer. The initial repairs are expected to continue into early July, weather permitting.

The corridor is one of Fort Collins’ busiest east-west routes, connecting downtown areas, businesses, and neighborhoods. Drivers are being encouraged to plan extra travel time and consider alternate routes during construction periods.

According to the city, access to local businesses along the construction zone will remain open throughout the project, though traffic patterns may change as crews move through different sections of the roadway.

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Typical work hours will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., though crews may occasionally work evenings or weekends to speed up completion.

Additional traffic impacts tied to the repaving phase are expected to be announced later in July.

Residents can learn more about the Street Maintenance Program at City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program or view current road impacts at Fort Collins Traffic Impacts Map.

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Attribution: Information provided by the City of Fort Collins Streets Department.