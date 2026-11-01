Northern Colorado Rescue Teams Deploy as Pagosa Springs Braces for Historic Flooding

Firefighters from Greeley, Windsor-Severance and Platte Valley are assisting southwestern Colorado as mandatory evacuations and forecasts of near-record flooding raise concerns along the San Juan River.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Specialized water rescue crews from three Northern Colorado fire agencies have deployed to Pagosa Springs as the southwestern Colorado community prepares for potentially historic flooding, with mandatory evacuations ordered in vulnerable areas and the San Juan River forecast to approach levels not seen in more than a century.

Swiftwater rescue technicians from the Greeley Fire Department, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and Platte Valley Fire Protection District departed Saturday, October 31, at the request of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management.

The deployment comes as Pagosa Springs faces another major flooding threat just over a week after severe flooding damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure throughout the region.

San Juan River Forecast to Approach Historic Levels

The National Weather Service forecast the San Juan River at Pagosa Springs could reach approximately 17 feet early Monday, November 2, approaching the historic crest of 17.8 feet recorded in 1911.

The forecast prompted serious concern among emergency officials, who warned that rapidly rising water could threaten homes, businesses, roads, and essential infrastructure.

Approximately three inches of rainfall was forecast for the region Sunday into Monday, with heavy snowfall expected at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service described the anticipated flooding as particularly dangerous.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas of Pagosa Springs and low-lying communities along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo, and Piedra rivers.

Officials also announced road closures, including portions of San Juan Street and Hermosa Street, with additional closures possible as conditions deteriorate.

The projected river crest is a forecast, not an observed water level. Actual flooding conditions will depend on rainfall, runoff, and changing weather patterns.

Northern Colorado Firefighters Answer the Call

The Northern Colorado Water Rescue Team deployed with Greeley Fire’s specialized water rescue unit and boat, supported by a vehicle and trailer from Platte Valley Fire Protection District.

The team includes personnel trained to conduct rescues in fast-moving water, where powerful currents, floating debris, and submerged obstacles can make ordinary rescue methods impossible.

According to Greeley Fire, the crews are expected to remain in the Pagosa Springs area for several days, ready to assist local authorities as conditions warrant.

The department had not reported specific rescue operations involving the deployed Northern Colorado personnel in its initial announcement.

The coordinated response demonstrates how Colorado fire agencies share personnel and specialized equipment when emergencies threaten communities beyond their regular service areas.

Community Already Recovering From Previous Flooding

The latest flooding threat comes as Pagosa Springs and surrounding Archuleta County communities continue recovering from flooding on October 23 and 24.

That earlier event damaged roads, bridges, culverts, and public infrastructure, prompting the Town of Pagosa Springs to declare a local disaster emergency on October 29.

Additional flooding could worsen existing damage and complicate recovery efforts.

Local officials have also expressed concern about the community’s wastewater infrastructure, which was already under strain following the earlier flooding.

Emergency managers warned that residents who remain in evacuation areas could become isolated if roads become impassable or rising water prevents responders from reaching them.

Emergency Response Extends Across Colorado

The deployment reflects the statewide emergency response partnerships that allow firefighters and rescue specialists to assist communities hundreds of miles from home.

For Northern Colorado agencies, those partnerships mean sending trained personnel and valuable equipment into potentially hazardous conditions while maintaining emergency services in their home communities.

Greeley Fire expressed pride in the responding crews and their commitment to helping fellow Coloradans.

The department also encouraged residents to keep the firefighters and people affected by the flooding threat in their thoughts.

As Pagosa Springs prepares for the possibility of near-record river levels, the Northern Colorado Water Rescue Team is positioned to provide additional assistance during what could become a critical period for the community.

Residents in affected areas should follow evacuation instructions and consult local emergency management officials for current road closures, shelter information,n and flood warnings.

Additional information: The Town of Pagosa Springs flood recovery and emergency information page provides official community updates.

Reporting note: The flood forecasts and evacuation information reflect announcements available through October 31—verify current conditions and evacuation boundaries before publication on November 1.