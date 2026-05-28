Poudre Fire Releases New Ponds Fire Details

Wildfire west of Fort Collins scorches 8.4 acres as crews prevent structure loss

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A fast-moving wildfire near the western edge of Fort Collins burned 8.4 acres Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations, injuring one firefighter, and drawing a large emergency response as crews worked to protect nearby neighborhoods.

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The Ponds Fire broke out on April 23 in Maxwell Natural Area west of Fort Collins. According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the first 911 call came in at 4:42 p.m., with crews dispatched less than a minute later and arriving on scene by 4:50 p.m.

Because of strong winds and the fire’s proximity to homes, the incident commander upgraded the response to a third alarm. Firefighters from both the Poudre Fire Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Phantom Canyon crew used specialized vehicles, hand tools, and aerial support to slow the fire’s advance toward neighborhoods.

Single-engine air tankers dropped fire retardant over the area while firefighters used irrigation ditches, trails, and nearby roads to help contain the flames. Officials said the fire reached the backyard of one home but was quickly extinguished before it could damage any structures.

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One wildland firefighter with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office suffered burns during the response. Officials said the firefighter was transported for treatment and later released. No other injuries were reported.

Emergency officials issued 7,446 voluntary evacuation alerts and 898 mandatory evacuation alerts during the incident. Authorities noted those numbers represent registered alert devices, not individual residents or households.

Poudre Fire Authority confirmed the fire is now fully contained, and investigators continue working to determine the cause. A fire investigator is expected to complete the investigation this weekend.

Officials also warned that Northern Colorado’s grasses and vegetation have already reached unusually dry conditions for this early in the season, increasing wildfire risk heading into summer.

“This was an incredible display of the partnerships and teamwork we have locally and regionally,” said Operations Division Chief Brandon Garcia in a statement released Friday. “We are thankful so many people were able to return home last night.”

Residents can learn more about wildfire preparedness and emergency notifications through the Poudre Fire Authority preparedness resources and by signing up for alerts through Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority alerts.

Every wildfire season reminds us how quickly conditions can change along the Front Range. The Daily Update is built each morning to help Northern Colorado readers stay grounded in what matters locally — weather, safety alerts, and the stories shaping our communities. If it has become part of your morning routine, your support helps keep it calm, local, and independent. Continue with the Daily Update: https://northfortynews.com/start

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.