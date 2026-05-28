Weld County Offers Free Electronics Recycling Event

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents can safely dispose of old electronics June 6 in Frederick

Weld County residents have another chance to safely dispose of unwanted electronics at a free electronic waste recycling event next month in Frederick.

Community Message

The event, hosted by the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment’s Household Hazardous Waste program, is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frederick High School, located at 5690 Tipple Parkway.

County officials say the event helps keep potentially harmful electronic materials out of local landfills while giving residents a convenient disposal option for outdated or broken devices.

“We’re glad to offer this free service as a responsible way to dispose of old electronics,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James. “We appreciate residents taking the time to register and participate in events like this and help keep harmful materials out of our landfills and our communities.”

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Accepted items include televisions, laptops, computer monitors, microwaves, and other common electronic devices. Collection services will be handled by IT Refresh, a certified electronics recycler responsible for secure collection, transportation, destruction, and disposal of materials.

Organizers encourage residents to register in advance through the county’s Household Hazardous Waste website. Drive-up participants may still be accepted if space allows, though wait times could increase once capacity is reached.

Officials note that all materials must fit inside a standard residential vehicle and be easily accessible for unloading. Business waste and trailers will not be accepted.

More information and registration details are available through the Weld County Household Hazardous Waste program at the Weld County Household Hazardous Waste Program.

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Source: Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment