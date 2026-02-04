Serious Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police examine afternoon collision at South College Avenue and West Lake Street

A serious motorcycle crash closed part of South College Avenue Tuesday afternoon as Fort Collins police investigated a collision involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle at West Lake Street.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, officers were called to the intersection at about 3:21 p.m. on February 3 after a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle collided. The motorcyclist, an adult man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver and occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Investigators said the motorcycle, a 2021 Yamaha traveling southbound on South College Avenue, struck a 2013 Cadillac Escalade that was northbound and turning left to head west on West Lake Street. The Cadillac was driven by an adult man with two juvenile passengers.

Because of the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team took over the investigation. Police said the circumstances leading up to the collision remain under review, including whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

“Our investigators are working diligently to uncover the facts and provide clarity to the families impacted by today’s serious crash,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Matt Brede at 970-419-3273.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Fort Collins Police Services