High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Fatal Crash on Weld County Road 84

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crash near Pheasant Crest Drive claims two lives and reverberates through Loveland-area community

A high-speed pursuit that began in Loveland early Sunday morning ended in tragedy on Weld County Road 84 near Pheasant Crest Drive, with two young men from Loveland pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash, the Weld County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The incident began when Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the city of Loveland in the early hours of Feb. 1. The vehicle fled, sparking a pursuit that carried into unincorporated Weld County. According to law enforcement reports, the vehicle ultimately lost control on Weld County Road 84 and crashed. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders declared both men deceased at the scene. The names of the deceased were later released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office as Jose Meza, 23, and Xavier Cruz, 19, both of Loveland.

This outcome follows initial reporting on the incident in our story: “Two Killed in Early Morning Pursuit Crash.”

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has indicated no further details will be released at this time. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, and additional updates are expected as authorities provide more information.

If you live, work, or travel in northern Weld County and Loveland, this event underscores ongoing concerns about public safety when high-speed pursuits enter rural roadways. Members of the community have expressed shock and sadness at the loss of life and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Make North Forty News part of your routine. Sign up for our Daily Update to get trusted local coverage of major incidents, traffic news, and community impact delivered each morning. You’ll find local news, weather, and events that matter to you at the start of your day.