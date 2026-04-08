Fort Collins Symphony Presents Gold Rush Concert

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Live orchestral performance brings Charlie Chaplin classic to life at the Lincoln Center

A beloved silent film will take center stage in Fort Collins this spring as the Fort Collins Symphony pairs live music with one of cinema’s most iconic works, offering a unique cultural experience for Northern Colorado audiences.

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On Friday, April 17, the Fort Collins Symphony will perform a live orchestral score alongside a screening of The Gold Rush, the 1925 silent film created by and starring Charlie Chaplin. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center.

Conducted by Maestro Wes Kenney, the performance blends film and music, allowing audiences to experience Chaplin’s story of a lone prospector navigating the Yukon in search of fortune, adventure, and connection—this time with the emotional depth of a live symphony.

Organizers say the event is designed to be immersive and engaging for the community. Fort Collins Comic Con will host a themed photo booth at the venue, and attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire or as Chaplin’s iconic character for the evening.

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Tickets range from $29 to $48 for adults, with discounted pricing for students and children. More information and ticket purchases are available at the Fort Collins Symphony website (fcsymphony.org) or through the Lincoln Center box office.

Founded in 1923, the Fort Collins Symphony has long been a cornerstone of the region’s arts scene, evolving from a community orchestra into a professional ensemble that continues to serve Northern Colorado through accessible and innovative performances.

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Attribution: Fort Collins Symphony