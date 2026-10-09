Two Arrested After Greeley Police Pursuit

Drone Helps Officers Track Fleeing Vehicle Before Two Suspects Are Taken Into Custody

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Two men were arrested after a vehicle carrying a wanted fugitive fled from Greeley Police officers and later crashed, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said officers attempted to stop a silver Honda CR-V at approximately 2:50 p.m. on September 24 after identifying 20-year-old Cyrillo Espinoza, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, as a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, the driver, identified as 21-year-old Ethan Liess, fled at high speed after an officer activated emergency lights and sirens. Police said the vehicle was driven recklessly through a residential neighborhood.

Officers discontinued the pursuit to reduce the potential danger to the public and instead used a drone operated through the department’s Real Time Information Center to track the vehicle.

The Honda eventually stopped in an alley in the 1400 block between 8th and 9th streets, according to police. Liess and Espinoza allegedly left the vehicle and fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood.

Officers established a perimeter and took both men into custody without further incident.

Liess was transported to the Weld County Jail and booked on multiple allegations, including vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended license.

Espinoza was also taken to the Weld County Jail and booked on allegations including obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, along with multiple outstanding warrants.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Greeley Police Detective Max Moree at [email protected].

Charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.