US 287 Closed North of Laporte

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT shuts down highway amid safety concerns

A key stretch of U.S. Highway 287 north of Laporte is closed in both directions on Wednesday due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure affects U.S. 287 between Colorado Highway 14 and the Wyoming state line, roughly 1 to 30 miles north of Laporte, from mile points 356 to 385. CDOT reported that the road was closed as of noon and that motorists should expect significant delays and plan alternative routes.

The shutdown impacts a central north-south corridor used daily by Northern Colorado residents, commercial traffic, and travelers heading into Wyoming. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and monitor conditions before traveling.

The latest closures are available at cotrip.org.

Attribution: Information provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.