Largest Wildlife Overpass Opens on I-25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greenland crossing boosts safety and wildlife movement near Larkspur

North America’s largest wildlife overpass is now open along Interstate 25 near Larkspur, giving elk, pronghorn, mule deer, black bears, and other species a safer way to cross one of Colorado’s busiest highways.

The Greenland wildlife overpass spans six lanes of I-25 and reconnects about 39,000 acres of habitat between Larkspur and Monument. Built by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the project was completed in less than a year, ahead of schedule and on budget, and is now covered with dirt and vegetation to encourage wildlife use.

North America’s largest wildlife overpass near Larkspur (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

The overpass completes a system of wildlife crossings and fencing installed as part of the I-25 South Gap Project, which improved 18 miles of highway between Castle Rock and Monument. Before the system was built, the corridor averaged about one wildlife-vehicle crash per day during peak migration seasons. CDOT estimates the complete crossing system could reduce those crashes by up to 90 percent.

Designed specifically for wide-ranging species such as elk and pronghorn, the overpass is located in a known wildlife corridor near open space and water sources. More than 100,000 vehicles travel this stretch of I-25 each day.

The project was primarily funded through a federal Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program grant and completed through partnerships with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Douglas County, the Federal Highway Administration, and local land conservation groups.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation